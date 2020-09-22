Anti-polio drive begins amid tight security

MARDAN: A five-day anti-polio campaign was started on Monday amid strict security in the district, a senior police official said.

Talking to reporters, District Police Officer (DPO) Zahidullah Khan said the police had prepared a security plan for the five-day anti-polio campaign. He added that more than 2,592 cops were deployed for the security of the polio teams in the district. He added that 33 patrolling vehicles would also be deployed in the district. The DPO said that 15 checkpoints were established at different main roads of the district.

The official added the SHOs had been directed to check the vehicles thoroughly and focus on the movement of the suspected persons in their respective areas. Zahidullah said the police had erected road barriers on main roads to check the entry of the suspected persons. During the campaign as many as 367,675 children less than five years of age would be vaccinated. About 1,259 mobile teams have been constituted for the purpose for the five-day campaign. Meanwhile, the district administration banned pillion riding in the district during the anti-polio drive. The cops were ordered to arrest the violators.