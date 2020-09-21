LBOD facing risk as excess water being discharged

SUKKUR: The Aiwan-e-Zaraat Sindh has raised concerns over the alarming situation at the Left Bank Outfall Drain (LBOD) as 12,000 cusecs water was being discharged despite the capacity of only 6,400 cusecs.

Zahid Burghari, Secretary General Aiwan-e-Zaraat, Sindh, said nearly 12,000 cusecs were being discharged in LBOD having capacity of only 6,400 cusecs that may certainly cause breaches and flooding in the local villages. He held the Sindh Irrigation Department and SIDA responsible for the damages, adding that due to their criminal negligence, a number of villages were flooded. He said the people faced such flooding every year but Sindh government had not yet taken any appropriate measure to resolve the situation permanently.

The official said the authorities had discharged water from three Sim Nullahs into the LBOD, causing flooding in Jhado, Naukot, Tando Jan Muhammad, Digri and other cities, while the flood water had not yet been drained even after a month or so. He said the stagnant rain-water was causing viral diseases like malaria, diarrhea and other pandemics. He said the Sindh government has completely failed to resettle the rain-victims in their villages who are living at the banks and pathways without any proper shelters.