‘Coordinated strategy to be devised to resolve traffic issues’

FAISALABAD: The coordinated strategy will be devised to redress the traffic issues on durable basis in the city.

The planning and measures of Traffic Engineering and Transport Planning Agency (TEPA) under the supervision of Faisalabad Development Authority would be made successful with the collaboration of concerned departments and agencies.

It was said by FDA Chairman/MPA Ch Latif Nazar while chairing a meeting held to review the planning of the TEPA relating to the city traffic management.

Faisalabad Development Authority Director General Muhammad Sohail Khawaja, Directors Hassan Zaheer, Asif Niazi, Junaid Hassan, Asma Mohsin, Deputy Director Admin Yasir Ijaz Chattha, Engineer Shahid Gill, Traffic Planner Hafiz Shoaib Ahmed and other officers were present in the meeting.

The FDA Director General apprised the chair of the reactivation of the TEPA, short, mid and long terms planning, required funds and a summary sent to the Punjab government in this regard.

The FDA chairman expressed concern over the tedious traffic issues in the city and stressed upon the need of evolving comprehensive long term planning to make the affairs of traffic management in line with the future requirements as par the international standard which would be helped emerging the multilateral aspects of city development and citizens would feel all out relief in the smooth flow traffic.

He said that the Metropolitan Corporation, traffic police, local transport department, Rescue 1122, parking company, education, health, roads and other concerned departments would be taken on board for seeking cooperation and suggestions.

He was on the opinion for making perpetual traffic plan for immediate diverting the traffic towards alternative routes in case of VVIP movement, any kind of emergency situation, public rallies, processions on national and religious days and other events. He said that the steps should be taken keep the traffic signals functional at all times besides erecting traffic signs and guidance boards for information of public.

He asserted that the measures for supporting traffic management should be taken as a short term policy under the available resources and traffic engineering be finalised relating to planning of slip roads and U-turns.

He said that the wide awareness campaign would also be initiated to aware the public about the traffic rules and use of roads. He revealed that the project of public transport would also be started in the city under the policy of Punjab government to provide the commuters smooth and affordable public transport within the city. He assured that the efforts would be made for getting the required funds sanctioned by the Punjab government. The FDA Director General informed that the traffic management plan would be connected with the central control room as a part of Safe City Faisalabad which would help controlling the crimes as well.

Engineer Shahid Gill while giving briefing informed that 100 projects had been devised by the TEPA in connection with traffic engineering and planning. The projects might be implemented by providing required funds, he maintained.

ECHOCARDIOGRAPHY MACHINE INSTALLED: The Echocardiography machine for modern and standard treatment of newborn heart diseases and a color Doppler ultrasound and digital X-ray machine for the treatment of mother and child have been installed in Red Crescent Maternity Hospital.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali inaugurated the machinery donated by the philanthropists. Red Crescent Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Mukhtar Ahmed Randhawa and members of Red Crescent Management Committee were also present. The medical superintendent said that due to lack of machinery, the health of mother and child was endangered and the sick women were being shifted to other hospitals but now all the diagnostic facilities were available at the Red Crescent Hospital. The DC said that the expansion of medical facilities under the auspices of the Red Crescent was a revolutionary step in the field of health. In this regard, the generous cooperation of philanthropists for the service of suffering humanity was commendable. He said that the performance of the Red Crescent Maternity Hospital was exemplary in providing world class medical facilities to the mother and child. He said that the Red Crescent had gained a prominent position in the medical service delivery by gaining the full confidence of the people for which the excellent administrative performance of the medical superintendent and the open hearted cooperation of the philanthropists was commendable.

He also visited various departments and termed the responsibility of their care by the management committee as a good step.

Earlier, a meeting of the management committee was also held under the chairmanship of the deputy commissioner in which Mian Kamaluddin, Major Shah Nawaz Al Hassan, Shakeel Anwar, Farrukh Zaman, Muhammad Ramzan, Iqbal Sajid, Muzammil Sultan, Muhammad Yaseen, Mian Haidar Amin, Col Ijaz Nasir, Amir Iqbal Sajid, Ghulam Hussain, Abdul Waheed Sheikh and others were present..

The MS gave briefing on the performance of hospital and said that emergency, neonatology, high risk ward, pediatric, gynae and anesthesia wards were functional and the philanthropists of Faisalabad had made invaluable contribution in the preparation and other necessary medical equipments. He said that free medical facilities were also being provided to the deserving and poor patients at the hospital.

He said that FCPS and MCPS were providing services at the hospital. He gave suggestion for establishment of pain management clinic that was not available in the Faisalabad at any site. The members of the Red Crescent Management Committee reiterated their commitment and said that the journey of public service would be continued with mutual cooperation.