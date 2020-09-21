close
Mon Sep 21, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
September 21, 2020

Girl gang-raped in Hafizabad

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 21, 2020

HAFIZABAD: A Christian girl was gang-raped at Kot Mubarak on Sunday. Reportedly, the girl was on her way to a shop to purchase something when accused Mohiyuddin alias Mouja and Ehtesham alias Dhillo caught her and forcibly took her to their house where they allegedly raped her. Later, the police arrested both accused after registering a case.

MAN KILLED IN ACCIDENT: A man was killed in a road accident near Zero Point Pindi Bhattian on Sunday. Muhammad Arshad of TT Singh was on his way to Faisalabad on his car along with his family members. In the meantime, Arshad came out from his car for some work but a car coming from behind crushed him to death. The police have shifted the dead body to the THQ Hospital Pindi Bhattian for legal formalities. The police have registered a case against the car driver who managed to escape from the spot.

Latest News

More From Pakistan