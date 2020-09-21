Girl gang-raped in Hafizabad

HAFIZABAD: A Christian girl was gang-raped at Kot Mubarak on Sunday. Reportedly, the girl was on her way to a shop to purchase something when accused Mohiyuddin alias Mouja and Ehtesham alias Dhillo caught her and forcibly took her to their house where they allegedly raped her. Later, the police arrested both accused after registering a case.

MAN KILLED IN ACCIDENT: A man was killed in a road accident near Zero Point Pindi Bhattian on Sunday. Muhammad Arshad of TT Singh was on his way to Faisalabad on his car along with his family members. In the meantime, Arshad came out from his car for some work but a car coming from behind crushed him to death. The police have shifted the dead body to the THQ Hospital Pindi Bhattian for legal formalities. The police have registered a case against the car driver who managed to escape from the spot.