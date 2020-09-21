Corona claims life, infects 640 in 24 hours: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported one death in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,416 Sunday. According to the statistics issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 640 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours surging the number of positive cases to 305,671. Till now 133,626 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 98,368 in Punjab, 37,317 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 16,124 in Islamabad, 14,269 in Balochistan, 2,517 in AJK and 3,450 in Gilgit-Baltistan. Furthermore, 2,459 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,226 in Punjab, 1,258 in KP, 145 in Balochistan, 180 in Islamabad, 81 in GB and 67 in Azad Kashmir. Pakistan has so far conducted 3,160,924 coronavirus tests and 34, 544 in the last 24 hours while 292,303 patients have recovered in the country whereas 562 patients are in a critical condition. There are now 6,952 active cases in the country.