Vegetable prices skyrocket

LAHORE:The district administration and elected representatives of the government are not paying heed to the public issues in the absence of any direction and governance as the prices of all essential items have skyrocketed.

Overcharging, sale of lower quality of items at higher rates and open violation of the notified rate list are adding to the miseries of the lower and middle income groups as the food inflation was adversely hitting the white-collar segment of society. Since the elected and top administration is not bearing the brunt of the food inflation as protected with the perks granted to them from taxpayers’ money, they could not feel the problems of the lower segments which are hardly managing their two times meal in the wake of higher rates.

This week again massive overcharging was witnessed across the City besides increasing rates of perishables. The rates of the all seasonal vegetables which had surging trend for the last three weeks were slightly reduced through the official rate list this week. However, the decline in the rates on the rate list was not reflected in the market prices which were at the level of the previous week due to massive overcharging by the sellers. The price of live chicken was fixed at Rs131 to Rs139 per kg while it was sold at Rs160 per kg, and chicken meat price was fixed at Rs202 per kg but it was sold Rs230 to Rs275 per kg.

The price of potato, soft skinned new A-grade, was raised by Rs2 per kg and fixed at Rs66 to Rs70 per kg, B-Grade at Rs 60 to Rs64 per kg but sold at Rs 100 per kg, and potato sugar-free rate was fixed at Rs55 to Rs58 per kg but sold at Rs80 per kg. The rate of potato of store was fixed at Rs37 to Rs39 per kg but it sold at Rs 80 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade was increased by Rs 3 per kg fixed at Rs48 to Rs50 per kg but sold at Rs 60 per kg, B-grade rate was raised by Rs 3 per kg and fixed at Rs44 to Rs46 per kg, and C-grade at Rs 40 to Rs42 per kg, but mixed quality onion was sold at Rs50kg. The price of tomato A-grade was raised by Rs19 per kg and fixed at Rs90 to Rs93 per kg, but sold at Rs120 per kg, B-grade by Rs 20 per kg and fixed at Rs85 to Rs88 per kg, and C-grade by Rs 21per kg and fixed at Rs80 to Rs83 per kg, but B and C quality mixed tomato was sold at Rs100 per kg.

The price of garlic local was fixed at Rs205 to Rs210 per kg but sold at Rs 280 per kg. Garlic Chinese rate was fixed at Rs145 to Rs150 per kg but sold at Rs200 per kg.

Ginger Chinese rate was further increased by Rs10 per kg to Rs550 to Rs560 per kg and garlic Thailand by Rs 20 per kg and fixed at Rs470 to Rs480 per kg, but Thai variety was sold at Rs600 per kg.

Cucumber, farm, rate was raised by Rs14 per kg and fixed at Rs73 to Rs76 per kg but sold at Rs 100 per kg. Cucumber, local, price was not fixed and it was sold at Rs 120 per kg. Brinjal price was reduced by Rs36 per kg and fixed at Rs 45 to Rs47 per kg, but sold at Rs60 to Rs80 per kg. Bitter gourd, local, rate was reduced by Rs11 per kg and fixed at Rs105 to Rs109 per kg, but sold at Rs140 to Rs160 kg. Spinach price was increased by Rs5 per kg and fixed at Rs55 to Rs57 per kg, but sold at Rs80 per kg.

Zucchini, local, price was reduced by Rs10 per kg and fixed at Rs 160 to Rs167 per kg, but sold at Rs 200 per kg.

The price of the lemon, local, was increased by Rs20 per kg and fixed at Rs120 to Rs125 per kg but sold at Rs 160 to Rs200 per kg. Lemon Chinese rate was fixed at Rs90 to Rs95 per kg, but sold at Rs120 to Rs140 per kg.

Pumpkin rate was unchanged at Rs90 to Rs93 per kg but sold at Rs120 per kg.

Ladyfinger price was reduced by Rs26 per kg and fixed at Rs70 to Rs73 per kg but sold at Rs100 per kg.

Luffa rate was declined by Rs15 per kg and fixed at Rs50 to Rs52 per kg, but sold at Rs60 to Rs80 per kg.

Arum rate was unchanged at Rs90 to Rs93 per kg, but it was sold at Rs120 per kg.

Green chili A-grade price was raised by Rs25 per kg and fixed at Rs115 to Rs120 per kg, but sold at Rs 200 per kg, B-grade green chili rate was increased by Rs 26 per kg and fixed at Rs80 to Rs83 per kg, but sold at Rs160 per kg.