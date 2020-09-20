PHF secretary in Karachi

KARACHI: Pakistan Hockey Federation ( PHF) secretary Asif Bajwa reached Karachi on Saturday.

He will stay in the city for a couple of days, meeting hockey stakeholders and organisers to resolve hockey issues in the province, 'The News' has learnt.

Sources mentioned that both synthetic turfs need to be repaired. Abdul Sattar Edhi hockey stadium director Iftikhar Syed had sent him a comprehensive report about the condition of the stadium earlier this month.

Sources said that Iftikhar has recommended in his report that office rooms of PHF Karachi also needed repair works.

PHF sources further said that it is expected that PHF secretary would also call on heads of corporate organisations and business tycoons in order to seal a sponsorship deal for the promotion of hockey.

Sources said that Asif Bajwa would also examine the possibility of organising the 5-a-side tournament in Karachi.

PHF had announced that they would organise the 5-a-side event in September-October period.

PHF secretary Asif Bajwa will also examine the possibility of organising the second phase of training camps of Pakistan senior and Junior sides in Karachi.

Pakistan juniors are to play the Junior Asia Cup 2021 in January in Bangladesh and the seniors have to take part in Asian Champions Trophy in March.