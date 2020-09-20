PHA given 90 days to improve working

LAHORE : Minister for Housing Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed has said Parks & Horticulture Authority (P&HA) Lahore should improve its performance.

PHA authorities should take practical and effective measures for ensuring improvement in the institute within 90 days. No negligence will be tolerated with regard to performance. This was stated by him while presiding over a meeting at PHA headquarters on Saturday.

Numbers of important decisions, including making authority more vibrant beautification of provincial metropolis as well as increasing the revenue, were taken during the meeting.

Adviser to CM Asif Mahmood, Chairman PHA Asad Gillani, Vice Chairman Hafiz Zeeshan Rasheed, Director General Jawad Ahmed Qureshi, member Marketing Amir Hameed, Member Horticulture Nawaz Ramay were also present.

Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed directed for call a meeting of BoG and said PHA Lahore will have to bear its expenditures by itself. He said that recommendation regarding increasing revenue should be made part of the agenda and business plan should be presented for the approval. Such recommendations should be evolved which make authority more vibrant.

Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed said welfare of employees should be ensured and prompt measures should be taken for dealing with the matters related with their promotion.

Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed while directing for implementing comprehensive programme for the beautification of Lahore said that no lenience should be displayed of parks and green belts of the city. He said provision of facilities for the citizens should be ensured in the parks besides improving the cleanliness and security measures. He directed that saplings planted during monsoon tree plantation campaign should be secured for the success of clean and green Punjab.

tourist guide service: Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) is going to initiate a tourist guide service at Bagh-e-Jinnah by the end of September.

Providing best and quality facilities for the citizens in parks is one of the top priorities of PHA, said PHA DG here on Saturday.

He said through the tourist guide service, citizens will be able to get complete information about the historical places in the park. DG Jawad Ahmad Qureshi visited Bagh-e-Jinnah regarding tourist guide service. PHA officers gave him briefing.