Awareness drive against Israel’s illegal occupation of Al-Quds launched

Showing their displeasure over the governments of the UAE and Bahrain for signing agreements with Israel aimed at establishing their diplomatic relations, various political and religious parties on Saturday announced the Palestine Foundation Pakistan would initiate an awareness campaign against Israel and its illegal occupation of Al-Quds.

The foundation organised the press conference at the Karachi Press Club where former parliamentarians Mehfooz Yar Khan and Major Qamar Abbas (retd), Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan-Noorani leader Allama Qazi Ahmed Noorani, Jamaat-e-Islami leader Muslim Pervaiz, Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen leader Allama Baqir Zaidi, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid leader Tariq Hassan, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Pirzada Azhar Ali Hamdani, Pakistan Sunni Tehreek leader Matloob Awan Qadri, Pakistan Institute of Labour Education and Reserach leader Karamat Ali, Ittehad Ahle Sunnat’s Masoor Hashmi, Jamiat Ahle Hadith leader Allama Abdul Khaliq Fareedi and Palestine Foundation (PLF) Pakistan Secretary General Sabir Abu Maryam spoke.

They said Israel had illegally occupied Palestine and particularly Al-Quds (Jerusalem), adding that Israel had usurped the inalienable rights of the Palestinians.

The US-led pro-Israel bloc had hatched conspiracy against Pakistan to sabotage the issues of occupied Palestine and Kashmir, they said and vowed to foil the nefarious designs of the enemies.

The speakers said the US, Israel and India were trying to create an anarchic situation in Pakistan for the sake of Israel’s interests. The UAE and Bahrain had betrayed Palestine, and Israel posed an existential threat to global peace, they said.

Recognising Israel was tantamount to treason with the legitimate cause of Palestine and Kashmir, they said, pledging to counter these plots and create awareness among the masses.

They jointly announced launching an “Israel Na Manzoor” campaign.