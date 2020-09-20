ANP does not favour in-house change: leader

NOWSHERA: Awami National Party (ANP) provincial president Aimal Wali Khan said on Saturday that his party did not favour in-house change.

Addressing workers’ convention here, the ANP leader said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had become a “security risk” for the country. “We demand fresh election. This government is a threat to the country. During this government, the sugar, flour and petrol mafias have taken the rulers hostage,” he went on to claim. Aimal Wali said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was silent on mega corruption scandals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The government wasted over Rs100 billion on the Bus Rapid Transit project, adding that it was a white elephant, he added. He asked the NAB to hold investigations into the BRT, Malam Jabba land scam and the Billion Tree Tsunami plantation project to hold the corrupt accountable.

The ANP leader said this was the most corrupt government in the country’s history and the people were fed up with it. The slogan of change was a ploy to reach the corridors of powers, he added. He maintained that the PTI government could not honour a single pledge made with the people during the election campaign for the last government.