‘27 bodies of addicts found last month’

LAHORE: As many as 27 homeless and unidentified bodies of drug addicts were found in various parts of Lahore.

The causes of their deaths were overdoses of drugs, shortage of drugs, shortage of food and water and miserable living conditions. The bodies were found in 15 areas of Lahore City, including Lal Pull, Fateh Garh, Chauburji, Bhaati Gate, Data Darbar, Ek Moria Pul, Laxmi Chowk, Dharampura, Chowk Co-Up Store, Garhi Shahu, Lahore Hotel, Regal Chowk, The Mall and red light area where a large number of drug addicts use different drugs.

This was informed by Syed Zulfiqar Hussain, consultant, Anti Drugs/Narcotics Campaign and Prevention, while talking to the media about dissemination of monthly report on “Brief Summary on Dead Bodies of Homeless and Unknown Substance Use Disorders (SUDs). It was stated that a large number of homeless young people use hard and soft drugs on footpaths, gardens and different major roads in the City. They need food and water and improved living conditions.

Syed Zulfiqar Hussain said that but most of areas are very high risky for addiction in which dead bodies of unknown homeless drug addicts are being found due to overdose of drugs, poor hygienic condition and not eating proper food.