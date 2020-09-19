NA speaker’s spokesman rejects opposition’s allegations

ISLAMABAD: Rejecting the allegations of the opposition on Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser for his role during the joint sitting of both the Houses of the Parliament, a spokesman said the speaker conducted the proceedings as per provision of the Constitution and rules and without any bias towards any political party.

“The speaker being the custodian of the National Assembly and of the joint sitting of the Parliament on that particular instance, conducted the proceedings strictly in accordance with the provisions of Article 70(3) of the Constitution and Joint Sitting Rules 1973 read with Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly 2007 and without any bias towards any political party,” the spokesman said.

The spokesman said the speaker gave ample opportunity to the leader of the opposition, parliamentary leader of the PPP and other movers of the amendments in the bills before consideration of joint sitting; however, they resorted to challenge the motion for consideration of the bill and demanded for count, thus giving up their right to speak.

He also pointed out that as a result of the count, 200 and 190 members belonging to treasury and the opposition, respectively, voted in favour and against the consideration motion. “Whereas, nine members of the government and 32 members of the opposition were absent,” the spokesman said.