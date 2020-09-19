Govt strengthening parliament, democracy: governor Sarwar

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that those who call the parliament a rubber stump are humiliating democracy and public vote. He said the government is strengthening the parliament and democracy in the country. The country is also facing economic problems due to corruption by the corrupt elements, said the Punjab governor while speaking at meetings with Pakistan Awami Tehreek Secretary General Khurram Nawaz Gandapur, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Mian Anjum Nisar and PTI delegations here on Friday.

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said the leadership of the opposition parties should play their positive and democratic role. It is also the responsibility of the opposition to play a role in strengthening democracy and the parliament, he stated. He said that the purpose of the legislation passed in the parliament was not to take political revenge from anyone but it was passed only in the interest of the nation.

hospitals: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has directed State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan to enhance the number of hospitals to its panel to scale up services for Sehat Insaf Cards.

She directed the officials of the insurance corporation during a meeting at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department on Friday. Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Secretary Barrister Nabeel Awan, State Life Insurance Chairman Riaz Ahmed and Executive Director Manzoor Sheikh were also present. The minister reviewed the feedback on Sehat Insaf Cards. She said, “I want to ensure that the holders of Insaf cards do not face any problems in hospitals.