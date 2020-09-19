Case registered after police finds doctor strangled to death

Police on Friday claimed to have achieved progress in the case of the death of a female doctor who was found dead under mysterious circumstances within the Ferozabad police

station’s limits.

Police said they had registered a murder case against unidentified persons and also detained the victim’s close relative for interrogation. According to SHO Aurangzaib Khattak, 60-year-old Amtullah Shaikh, daughter of Ghulam Abbas, was found dead at a bungalow in the Shabbirabad area in Bahadurabad.

The officer said the police registered a case after the post-mortem report confirmed that she had been strangled to death. He added that the victim used to live alone in the bungalow and was unmarried while her cousin lived at the ground floor of the bungalow along with his son.

The officer explained that she used to work as a surgeon at different hospitals. She added that the deceased was the owner of a 1,000-square-yard bungalow where her body was found. He added that the police suspected that the victim was killed due to the property issue and they had also detained a closed relative of the victim for investigations.