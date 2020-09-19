PTI MPA decries poor sanitation at govt school in New Karachi

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Karachi President and MPA Khurrum Sher Zaman on Thursday visited a government-run secondary school in New Karachi where he expressed anger at poor sanitation arrangements.

He claimed that Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani had reached school early in the morning after knowing of his visit. “The education minister put the district administration and all machinery on the cleaning of the school,” Zaman claimed.

The PTI leader lamented that the school was still filled with rainwater. “The chief minister Sindh also came to visit the school. You do not know what is happening here. No one has done anything for this city. Education, health and sanitation — not a single facility has been provided,” he said.

He added that everyone should see the condition of school in the Sindhi Hotel area in New Karachi. “There is no furniture, drinking water, washrooms in the school. We only came to check the implementation of SOPs. Millions of rupees have been released for the betterment of the schools.”

Zaman remarked that Ghani had also failed in the department of education after the local government department for which he was the minister before he got the portfolio of education. “The PPP is licking every department of Sindh like termites. Institutions in Sindh, like their ministers, have become completely inefficient. Corruption is rampant in every institution of Sindh,” he said. After snatching basic facilities from the people of Sindh, the PPP has now completely destroyed the education system, he said.