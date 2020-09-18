Accord for students’ capacity building inked

Islamabad : The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) and the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) Thursday signed a Letter of Understanding (LoU) for mobilizing, training and capacity-building of students studying in educational institutions registered with the FDE.

PRCS Secretary General Khalid bin Majeed and FDE Director General Zia Batool signed the document on behalf of their respective organizations. Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood, PRCS Chairman Abrar ul Haq, Secretary Education Farah Hamid, and other senior officials of PRCS and FDE were present at the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Shafqat Mehmood said, Covid-19 has reshaped the entire world, changing the dynamics of behaviours and responsibilities, including those shouldered by educational institutions. He stressed the need for people and the society to adapt to changing scenarios following the pandemic.

The minister appreciated the establishment of Red Crescent Corps (RCC) and termed it an initiative that will go a long way in training and capacity-building of youth and students to cope with any emergency situation or national-level disaster in future.