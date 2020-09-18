Chinese firm to invest in solar projects

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:General Manager of a Chinese company, Groden Gao, called on Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal here at Board of Punjab Investment and Trade on Thursday to discuss the opportunities of investment in solar energy projects in Punjab. Chinese company expressed interest of investment in solar energy projects. Aslam Iqbal talking to the Chinese company official said that there was vast scope of investment in solar energy projects in Punjab.