P&D Board session for KP officials

LAHORE:The Punjab Planning and Development Board arranged a knowledge sharing session for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government officers at P&D Complex, Lahore. A team consisting 20 officers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government visited the P&D office and met with the stakeholders, including officers from government departments, to gain knowledge about the working and implementation practices of various programmes in Punjab.