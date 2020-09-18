close
Fri Sep 18, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
September 18, 2020

P&D Board session for KP officials

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 18, 2020

LAHORE:The Punjab Planning and Development Board arranged a knowledge sharing session for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government officers at P&D Complex, Lahore. A team consisting 20 officers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government visited the P&D office and met with the stakeholders, including officers from government departments, to gain knowledge about the working and implementation practices of various programmes in Punjab.

Latest News

More From Lahore