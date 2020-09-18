Land use regulations draft finalised

LAHORE:The draft of Land Use Regulations 2020 has been finalised and will be presented to the LDA governing body for approval. A meeting of LDA review committee was held under the chairmanship of LDA Director General Ahmed Aziz Tarar here on Thursday in which the draft of Land Use Regulations 2020 for the promotion of business activities in Lahore has been finalised and will be presented at the next meeting of the governing body.

LDA DG said that policies and laws have been simplified to provide opportunities to further expand employment opportunities. Chief Town Planner Tariq Mahmood, Chief Metropolitan Planner Syed Muhammad Nadeem Akhtar Zaidi, Engineer Akbar Sheikh Architects Khalid Abdul Rehman and Abid Ali, Khurram Farid and other experts participated.

Earlier, stakeholders’ views were also sought for the preparation of regulations and their suggestions for the convenience of the citizens were also considered. It should be noted that the Punjab government has notified Land Use Rules 2020 for residential, commercial and other uses of the land.