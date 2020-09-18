Four private schools sealed in Orangi Town for violating SOPs

On the instructions of Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani, the deputy commissioner of Karachi’s District West sealed four private schools and registered cases against their administrators on Thursday over violations of the government-approved standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The owners of the four Orangi Town schools -- Faiz Public Academy, Bestway Grammar School, Allied School Campus No. 11, and Hajira Memorial High School – were found violating the SOPs and conducted classes for children of pre-primary and primary classes.

The education minister issued also show a cause-notice to Orangi Town’s Education Town Officer Metha Khan. During the visits to various schools in Orangi Town, he directed the education secretary to ensure that coronavirus tests on teachers and staff of all public and private schools be conducted before September 21 and September 28 and those who tested positive were not allowed to enter the schools.

“Before September 15, as many as 16 teachers of different colleges tested positive for corona, so they have not been allowed to come to the colleges, while after September 15, eight teachers of two colleges in Sindh have been diagnosed with the coronavirus. Both these colleges have been closed and disinfection instructions have been issued there,” a press statement said.

For the third consecutive day after the reopening of educational institutions in the province, Ghani paid surprise visits to various educational institutions in different parts of Karachi. On Thursday, he found four schools were violating SOPs, after which, he directed the deputy commissioner of District West and DG Private Schools Mansoob Siddiqui to immediately seal these schools and take action against them.

Ghani also visited Eden Grammar School in Garden West, KMC Government Boys and Girls Primary and Secondary School in Orangi Town, TCF School, Government Girls School in Orangi Town No. 2, Ibrahim Ali Bhai Government Boys and Girls School Orangi Town. No. 1, Government Degree Girls College Sector 11:30, Government Abdullah Girls College, North Nazimabad, and several other government and private schools.

On this occasion, he contacted the district education officers, town education officers and other officials and questioned them about activities in their respective districts. The minister issued show-cause notices to Town Education Officer Metha Khan over his failure to respond and comply with his orders. “Those teachers and officers who committed negligence would also be severely punished. We will not tolerate any negligence on the part of children. At the same time, I urge parents to send their children to educational institutions under full SOPs after September 21,” he said.

He said that if any educational institution urged the parents to call their children before the fixed dates, they should lodge a complaint with the deputy commissioner or the police station. “We will not allow anyone to play with children’s health at any cost.”

Later, in a video message, the minister said they had issued instructions to the education secretary to conduct coronavirus tests on teachers and other staff members in all private and public educational institutions across the province in collaboration with the health department. Those who tested positive would be strongly advised not to go to educational institutions, he added.

He said instructions had been issued to the education secretary to complete the process of conducting COVID-19 tests on teachers of 6 to 8 classes before September 21 and then on pre-primary and primary school teachers before September 28. The process of tests on teachers and non-teaching staff of colleges across Sindh started before September 12.

Ghani’s request

A day earlier, Minister for Education Ghani had paid surprise visits to various government and private schools and colleges in the Korangi district, and said that by following the SOPs, the parents and teachers could work together to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and could continue the educational process. The education minister had urged the students and teachers of the educational institutions to fully implement the SOPs.