Fear Corona

This refers to the editorial ‘Corona cloud’ (Sep 15). It is true that no one in our country is following SOPs properly.

The reopening of schools, colleges and universities can create more troubles if SOPs are not followed at education institutions.

The people should understand that following SOPs is the only way to protect themselves against the virus. Without their

support, the government cannot contain the spread of the virus.

Yasira Mansoor

Makran