MWM holds rally to protest target killings

ISLAMABAD: A protest was organised in front of Press Club Islamabad by Majlis-e-Wahdatul Muslimeen (MWM) against the latest wave of Shia killings in Pakistan.

A large number of central and district leaders and workers participated in the protest. Addressing the gathering, Sher Ali Ansari of MWM said that every effort was being made to inculcate sectarianism in the country under a well-organised plan. “The banned religious parties and their leaders are known all over the world. In order to spread chaos and sedition in the country, these elements are engaged in daily rallies aimed at propagating takfiriyat and targeting the Shia community. These so-called Ulema are becoming the catalyst for Shia genocide in the beloved homeland,” he noted.

He said in the last one week, three Shia youths have been targeted in different incidents in Kohat. The growing incidents of lawlessness in different parts of the country, especially in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, showed the helplessness of law enforcement agencies, he said.