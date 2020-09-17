GCU marks World Ozone Day

LAHORE:Government College University Lahore Geography Department held a seminar on Wednesday on the theme of “Ozone for Life: 35years of Ozone Layer Protection” given by United Nations (UN) in connection with the World Ozone Day which his observed on September 16 to spread awareness among people about the ozone layer and discover possible solutions to preserve it.

GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi chaired the seminar which was followed by a poster exhibition to raise awareness among the university students about the ozone layer.

The VC told the students that the ozone layer, or ozone shield, is a region of the earth's stratosphere that contains a high concentration of ozone (O3) and how it absorbs about 97-99 per cent of the sun's harmful ultraviolet light rays, which otherwise would severely deter life on the earth.

He stressed the importance of plantation of trees and population control to combat pollution and climate change. Later, the VC visited the poster exhibition based on the themes of World Ozone Day, Ozone for Life, Ban Pollution; Ozone is Precious, Ozone Depletion and Ozone Healing. Department of Geography Chairperson Dr Shakil Mahmood was also present.