Govt saved billions on metro bus contract: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE/BUREWALA/MULTAN:Under the leadership of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the PTI government has taken another exemplary step as transparent policies of the government yielded the benefit of more than Rs3 billion to the national exchequer.

The Punjab government has set an example by saving billions of rupees in the bid for operating Lahore Metro Bus System. The investors have expressed confidence in the transparent business-friendly policies of the PTI government.

A bid of Rs304 has been given in the tender of operating Lahore Metro Bus System in the incumbent government. The bid is 20 per cent less than the bid given in the previous tenure of Shahbaz Sharif. This has resulted in benefiting the kitty of more than Rs3 billion. This will also reduce the cost of subsidy given to the metro bus service. If the current bid is compared in terms of dollars, the latest bid is 40 per cent less than the bid in the previous government.

Meanwhile, the payment will not be made in foreign currency as investors are local. In this regard, the 14th meeting of Punjab Masstransit Authority was held under the chairmanship of the chief minister at CM’s Office on Wednesday which gave approval to the operation and maintenance contract of Metro Bus Service. The contract winning company will also introduce Euro-III buses. The meeting also approved retendering of security and safety services contract of Metro Bus Service. Moreover, approval of granting the contract of cleanliness arrangements of Orange Line Metro Train to the Lahore Waste Management Company was given. The LWMC will also look after the cleanliness of the Metro Bus system.

Addressing the meeting, the CM said that the Orange Line Metro Train will be operational soon. Punjab cabinet has approved Rs40 as the fare of metro train. Efforts of the government are yielding positive results, he added. Due to the transparent policies of the PTI government, “Rs3billion have been saved today and the government will save as much as Rs 300 billion tomorrow,” he maintained. The PTI government treats the national kitty as the sacred trust of the nation, he said. Provincial Transport Minister Jehanzeb Khan Khichi, MPAs including Ijaz Khan, Mian Tariq Abdullah, Saadia Sohail Rana, Punjab Masstransit Authority managing director, secretaries of finance, transport and information departments and others attended the meeting

Danish School: Usman Buzdar visited Vehari and inaugurated Danish School Tiba Sultanpur and Mailsi Siphon Extension Project amid strict security arrangements here on Wednesday. The CM arrived at Tibba Sultanpur on a short visit arrived by helicopter and was warmly received by the district administration includingCommissioner Multan Javed Akhtar Mehmood, Deputy Commissioner, Vehari Capt (R) Waqas Rasheed, Minister for Transport Jahanzeb Khan Khichi and others.

The CM inaugurated the building of Danish School along with Minister for Education Dr Murad Raas, Minister for Transport Jahanzeb Khan Khichi and other parliamentarians. Talking to the media, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that Danish School is a state of the art institution which has been built at a huge cost. With the establishment of the school, the children of Vehari district and other districts will also be able to get a quality education.

He announces construction of new Danish Schools in Bhakkar and Taunsa Tehsil. He announced Honihaar Punjab Programme to encourage good performing students and said students will be encouraged to excel in academic, sports, fine arts, science and technology fields.

After the inauguration of Danish School, the CM inaugurated SMB Link Canal Opening Project at Mailsi Siphon. He reviewed the remodeling of SMB Canal to increase the capacity of Mailsi Siphon.

He said the project cost is Rs 4,035 million and after construction of new barrel the capacity will increase by 1600 cusecs. He said remodeling of SMB Link Canal will upgrade regulators and bridges and 25-km banks will be raised.

The project also includes construction of staff quarters, watch and ward stations and guard huts. The project will cultivate another 3,000 acres and increase crop yields and improve irrigation system. The Punjab government is taking all possible steps to improve the canal system. Agriculture plays a key role in Pakistan's economy. Improving the canal system will increase agricultural production, he said.

Earlier, the CM talking to the media in Tibba Sultanpur said for the first time in the history of Danish School, a meeting of the authority was held outside Lahore in the backward area of South Punjab, Tibba Sultanpur.

We have reviewed the issues related to Danish School and have given instructions for the solutions will be resolved soon. We have started work on various development projects including Punjab Assembly building, Wazirabad Cardiology Institute and other projects, the CM said.

To a question about Sialkot Motorway rape incident, he termed it a tragic incident and said he himself held a press conference and told people about its detail and said other accused will also be arrested very soon and all the legal requirements for justice will be done.

He said a committee headed by law minister has been formed on the subjects of new tehsils, new districts and divisions and further steps will be taken in the light of the committee’s recommendations.