HABIBMETRO Wins ‘Best Islamic Banking Brand’ at Global Islamic Finance Awards 2020

The Global Islamic Finance Awards 2020 were held in Islamabad on the 14th of September, 2020. Dr. Arif Alvi, President of Pakistan graced the event as the Chief Guest. Other distinguished guests at the event included Dr. Reza Baqir, Governor of State Bank of Pakistan and Dr. Shamshad Akhtar, ex-Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan.

HABIBMETRO Bank won the ‘Best Islamic Banking Brand of 2020’ for its Islamic Banking brand - SIRAT. Commenting on this global recognition, Mr. Mohsin Ali Nathani, President & CEO HABIBMETRO Bank said, ‘We are honored to be recognized as the Best Islamic Banking Brand at GIFA’s global platform. We owe this recognition to our clients whose patronage gives us the opportunity to grow our Islamic Banking business, and our employees whose efforts enable us to achieve our aspirations. HABIBMETRO SIRAT is a key focus area for the Bank. We aim to contribute to the growth of the Islamic banking landscape through our local and international SIRAT offering. We are excited by the immense potential of Islamic Banking, both within Pakistan and globally.’***