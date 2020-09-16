136 treatment centres sealed

LAHORE: The The Punjab Healthcare Commission sealed 136 backstreet treatment centres during the last week. PHC enforcement teams raided 1,028 treatment outlets in 15 cities. These raids were carried out as per data, and from among these centres, 390 illegal premises were found to have been converted into other businesses, and quacks have quit their businesses.

Among the closed down centres, 17 were in Rajanpur, Khanewal 15, 11 each in Rawalpindi, Attock and Lodharan, 9 each in Lahore and Sialkot, 8 each in Faisalabad and Hafizabad, Vehari 7, Chiniot and Toba Tek Singh 6 each, Sheikhupura 4 and three in Bhakkar.