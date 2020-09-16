Advisory alert for US citizens residing in Islamabad

Islamabad : On account of rising crime incidents in different sectors of the federal capital, the US Embassy issued an alert for its citizens residing in Islamabad to remain alert and vigilant while visiting some sectors of the federal capital following the increase in street crimes in the sectors of G-6, F-6, F-7, F-10, I-9, and I-10.

As per alert issued for US citizens from US Embassy in Islamabad, it was stated, “The US embassy in Islamabad has received reports of an increase in street crimes in Islamabad. Most incidents have taken place in sectors G-6, F-6, F-7, F-10, I-9, and I-10.” “These street crimes have included muggings, armed robberies, and thefts of mobile phones, purses and automobiles.

The US citizens in pursuance of alert were reminded and instructed that police response times to reported crimes can vary in accordance of their presence in different sectors of the federal capital and in this connection, sector G-6, F-6, F-7, F-10,I-9 and Sector I-10 are termed as areas with subsequent increased crime prone.

"US citizens travelling within these sectors and especially while visiting markets should exercise caution and remain alert. Embassy operations are normal", the letter read issued from US Embassy for US citizens.

The embassy asked the US citizens to “keep a low profile, do not display signs of wealth, such as wearing expensive jewellery or watches, be vigilant when visiting banks or ATMs, be aware of your surroundings and enrol in Safe Traveller Enrolment Programme to receive security updates", the letter said. On the other hand, City District administration of Islamabad has refuted claims as notified by US Embassy stating that there is no such critic situation as depicted by US Embassy for US citizens in alert letter.

Islamabad is among the safe cities of the country and there is no hard and fast security threat as faced for people residing in the country.

Spokesperson Islamabad Police claimed that the crime rate has significantly declined in the capital during the ongoing year as compared to the previous year and efforts are underway to ensure further protection to the lives and property of citizens through effective policing measures. Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed gave a briefing to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad during a meeting regarding the overall crime situation in the city.

DIG (Operations) presented the report to Islamabad police chief Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar khan regarding the overall crime situation in the city during the ongoing year and also briefed him in detail about it.

He said that the overall crime rate has significantly declined in Capital during the ongoing year as compared to the previous year and efforts are underway to make Islamabad as more secure and the safest city. According to the report, incidents of dacoity and snatching reduced up to 63 per cent and 33 per cent respectively while the car snatching, burglaries, and theft incident have declined up to 30 per cent, 34 percent and 29 percent respectively during the ongoing year so far as compared to the corresponding period of the last year.