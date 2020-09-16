Man shot dead

LAHORE:A 30-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified assailants in the house of his in-laws in Kahna area here on Tuesday.

The deceased identified as Nasir Masih lived in the house of his in-laws near Cheetoonwali Haveli Kahna Nu. Three to four unidentified assailants approached the victim on the rooftop of the house where he was asleep and shot and wounded him. The house inmates woke up upon being attracted by the gunshot and rushed to the rooftop. However, the assailants climbed down the house and disappeared in a field.