Woman shot dead by brother

LAHORE:A 35-year-old woman was shot dead by her brother in Suggian Mahmood Booti here on Tuesday.

Four held: Kot Lakhpat Investigation police arrested a man along with his sister-in-law and her paramour for killing his paternal aunt. The accused Naeem Butt, who happened to be a real nephew of victim Rukhsana Bibi, along with his sister-in-law Zahida alias Nanhi and her paramour Sajid and two accomplices Mohsin and Imtiaz had broken into the house of his aunt, looted valuables and killed her to conceal his identity. Mohsin and Imtiaz are still at large. Meanwhile, Nawankot Investigation police arrested a man for killing a citizen over a minor issue. Accused Mazhar Alyas along with an accomplice Assad Mughal had murdered a 40-year-old man Aslam and wounded his nephew Hamza.

Rangers officers: Pakistan Rangers officers from Pakistan Rangers Academy visited the PPIC3 centre, Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) Lahore on Tuesday. The delegation was comprised of 21 officers from different flanks of Rangers (Punjab) and their instructors. The batch was apprised of the functions and structure of the premier project of Punjab Safe Cities Authority by the COO. The delegation was taken to various arms and functions of the project dealing in 15 Operations, Police Dispatch Unit, Video Control Unit, Media Monitoring Unit, and the PSCA insignia Cam-surveillance Operations Management Center. The Rangers delegation appreciated the technologies and practices in place as were demonstrated to them in detail. They showed keen interest in the unprecedented Facial Recognition Technology buttressed with swift and automated police interception protocols.