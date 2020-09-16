Man, minor daughter go missing after wife’s murder

A man allegedly killed his wife at his in-laws’ residence and escaped with the couple’s minor daughter, said an official of the Mauripur police station on Tuesday.

Police said the body of 25-year-old Saba, wife of Sikandar Imran, was found at a house in Muslim Colony and taken to the Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi. Quoting the woman’s father, SHO Ghaffar Shah said the husband Sikandar Imran and his friend Saim had strangled Saba and taken the couple’s seven-month-old daughter with them.

The officer said the couple had got married some four years ago, but the woman had left her husband’s house a few days ago following an argument.