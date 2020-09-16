close
Wed Sep 16, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
September 16, 2020

Man, minor daughter go missing after wife’s murder

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
September 16, 2020

A man allegedly killed his wife at his in-laws’ residence and escaped with the couple’s minor daughter, said an official of the Mauripur police station on Tuesday.

Police said the body of 25-year-old Saba, wife of Sikandar Imran, was found at a house in Muslim Colony and taken to the Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi. Quoting the woman’s father, SHO Ghaffar Shah said the husband Sikandar Imran and his friend Saim had strangled Saba and taken the couple’s seven-month-old daughter with them.

The officer said the couple had got married some four years ago, but the woman had left her husband’s house a few days ago following an argument.

Latest News

More From Karachi