Iltifat duo moves into Taqwiyat-ul-Iman Ranking Tennis semi-finals

KARACHI: Ibrahim Iltifat and his partner M Iltifat moved into the semi-finals of men’s doubles at 1st Taqwiyat-ul-Iman School Sindh Ranking Tennis Championships at Union Club here on Tuesday.

They beat the duo of Saad Ahmed and M Ali 8-3 in the quarter-final.

Meanwhile, Mushab Umair, Ibrahim Iltifat, Azher Katchi, and M Ali moved into the third round of men’s singles category. Mushab beat Amir Mumtaz 6-1, 6-4, Ibrahim defeated Ahmed Khalid 6-0, 6-3, and M Ali won against Shahid Aman 6-2, 6-3, while Azher got walkover against Sheeraz Bhand.

In the first round of executive men’s singles, Faizan Ali thrashed Sheikh Saad Shakeel 10-0.

In the round robin of under-17 singles, Ayaan Yousuf smashed Hasan Sheikh 6-0, 6-0.

In the first round of under-15 singles, Ayaan overpowered Kashan Tariq 6-3, 7-5.

In the quarter-finals of under-13 singles, Basim Ali won against Nibras Malik 2-4, 4-3, 4-0.

In the semi-finals of under-11 singles, Nibras Malik thrashed Farjam Khan 4-0, 4-2 and Haseeb smashed Sabrina Khan 4-0, 4-1.