Iltifat duo moves into Taqwiyat-ul-Iman Ranking Tennis semi-finals

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Ibrahim Iltifat and his partner M Iltifat moved into the semi-finals of men’s doubles at 1st Taqwiyat-ul-Iman School Sindh Ranking Tennis Championships at Union Club here on Tuesday.
They beat the duo of Saad Ahmed and M Ali 8-3 in the quarter-final.
Meanwhile, Mushab Umair, Ibrahim Iltifat, Azher Katchi, and M Ali moved into the third round of men’s singles category. Mushab beat Amir Mumtaz 6-1, 6-4, Ibrahim defeated Ahmed Khalid 6-0, 6-3, and M Ali won against Shahid Aman 6-2, 6-3, while Azher got walkover against Sheeraz Bhand.
In the first round of executive men’s singles, Faizan Ali thrashed Sheikh Saad Shakeel 10-0.
In the round robin of under-17 singles, Ayaan Yousuf smashed Hasan Sheikh 6-0, 6-0.
In the first round of under-15 singles, Ayaan overpowered Kashan Tariq 6-3, 7-5.
In the quarter-finals of under-13 singles, Basim Ali won against Nibras Malik 2-4, 4-3, 4-0.
In the semi-finals of under-11 singles, Nibras Malik thrashed Farjam Khan 4-0, 4-2 and Haseeb smashed Sabrina Khan 4-0, 4-1.