close
Wed Sep 16, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
September 16, 2020

Iltifat duo moves into Taqwiyat-ul-Iman Ranking Tennis semi-finals

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 16, 2020

KARACHI: Ibrahim Iltifat and his partner M Iltifat moved into the semi-finals of men’s doubles at 1st Taqwiyat-ul-Iman School Sindh Ranking Tennis Championships at Union Club here on Tuesday.

They beat the duo of Saad Ahmed and M Ali 8-3 in the quarter-final.

Meanwhile, Mushab Umair, Ibrahim Iltifat, Azher Katchi, and M Ali moved into the third round of men’s singles category. Mushab beat Amir Mumtaz 6-1, 6-4, Ibrahim defeated Ahmed Khalid 6-0, 6-3, and M Ali won against Shahid Aman 6-2, 6-3, while Azher got walkover against Sheeraz Bhand.

In the first round of executive men’s singles, Faizan Ali thrashed Sheikh Saad Shakeel 10-0.

In the round robin of under-17 singles, Ayaan Yousuf smashed Hasan Sheikh 6-0, 6-0.

In the first round of under-15 singles, Ayaan overpowered Kashan Tariq 6-3, 7-5.

In the quarter-finals of under-13 singles, Basim Ali won against Nibras Malik 2-4, 4-3, 4-0.

In the semi-finals of under-11 singles, Nibras Malik thrashed Farjam Khan 4-0, 4-2 and Haseeb smashed Sabrina Khan 4-0, 4-1.

Latest News

More From Sports