Hockey players start individual training in hometowns

KARACHI: A number of players of Pakistan's senior and junior hockey sides have started practice in their hometowns, 'The News' learnt on Tuesday.

PHF has announced that by the end of September, a physical training for the national junior hockey team would be set up. The senior players training camp is also expected in the same time.

Sources said national team players, including Ali Shan, Abubakar, Rana Sohail, Ijaz, and Ahmad Nadeem have started practice in open stadiums, sources said. The players had been restricted to their home for several months because of Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, it was learnt that PHF has a tough training programme for Pakistan junior team for the Asia Cup 2021, scheduled to be held in January in Bangladesh.

The PHF is planning a series of matches between Pakistan Whites and Juniors in different cities so that both are ready for upcoming international assignments. It is pertinent to mention here that the senior team is to participate in the Asian Champions Trophy in Bangladesh in March next year.

Sources said that the plan of five-a-side tournament had not been dropped. It would not take much time and would also give match practice to the players, they said.

The PHF sources said that it is not possible in the current circumstances to send the teams abroad for playing international matches.