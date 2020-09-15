IHC suspends sessions judge for firing in Red Zone

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has suspended a sessions judge for shooting in the Red Zone at the husband of a PTI MPA after an altercation. Registrar Islamabad High Court has notified the suspension of Sessions Judge Jahangir Awan.

Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Justice Athar Minallah remarked that what was happening in the Red Zone. “There must be writ of the government and it should take the responsibility. These rich people go for compromise; I haven’t seen such practices in developed societies.”

On the other hand, the additional sessions judge has inquired as to why the police have not registered a case despite the report. In a petition filed through his lawyer, Sessions Judge Jahangir Awan took the stand that he had filed a complaint with the Secretariat Police Station concerning the September 13 incident and also recorded his statement. He said despite submission of complaint, no FIR had been registered yet.

The lawyer said the police had taken MLC but registered no FIR despite passage of 24 hours. The court said record would be sought from the police and directed the SHO Secretariat Police Station to submit a report by Wednesday.