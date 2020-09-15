Judge suspended over brawl with MPA’s husband

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has suspended a sessions judge for shooting in the Red Zone at the husband of PTI MPA Abida Raja after an altercation. A copy of the notification has also been sent to the suspended Judge Malik Jehangir Awan and he has been directed to leave the charge as judicial officer with immediate effect.

The action against the judge was taken under the Punjab Civil Servants (efficiency and discipline) rules 1999.

Sessions Judge Jehangir Awan and Abida Raja’s husband Chaudhry Khurram were in their vehicles when they exchanged hot words near the D-Chowk. Both drove forward but after reaching a fuel station located in front of the Foreign Office, they began arguing.

During the argument, Khurram become violent and slapped the judge after which Mr. Awan took out his gun and fired shots close to Chaudhry's legs in an attempt to keep him away.

“I opened fire to protect myself after two men attacked me and punched me on the head, nose, and lips,” the judge said.

Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Justice Athar Minallah remarked that what was happening in the Red Zone.

“There must be writ of the government and it should take the responsibility. These rich people go for compromise; I haven’t seen such practices in developed societies.”

On the other hand, the additional sessions judge has inquired as to why the police have not registered a case despite the report.

In a petition filed through his lawyer, Sessions Judge Jahangir Awan took the stand that he had filed a complaint with the Secretariat Police Station concerning the September 13 incident and also recorded his statement. He said despite submission of complaint, no FIR had been registered yet.

The lawyer said the police had taken MLC but registered no FIR despite passage of 24 hours. The court said record would be sought from the police and directed the SHO Secretariat Police Station to submit a report by Wednesday. According to the duty officer Secretariat Police Station Abdul Qayyum, both of them were shifted to the police station and efforts were on for a patch-up.