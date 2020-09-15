Unsafe building in Korangi evacuated, to be demolished

Another building was evacuated in Allahwala Town of District Korangi on Thursday after being declared dangerous. The structure is situated on the same amenity plot on which a ground-plus-one building had collapsed on September 10, leaving four people dead.

Korangi Additional Deputy Commissioner Arshad Waris confirmed that the building had been evacuated and preparations were being made to demolish it with the assistance of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA).

The SBCA said that when the District Korangi administration informed them about the cracks that had developed in the structure that was situated on the same plot where a building had collapsed last week, their team visited it and declared it dangerous.

The building control authority said that the dangerous building was adjacent to the collapsed building, adding that the demolition work would start on Tuesday (today). These buildings were illegally constructed over a 240-square-yard portion of an amenity plot in Allahwala Town that measures a total of 22,596 square yards.

The SBCA shed its responsibility claiming that it was one of the several illegally-constructed buildings over the amenity plot ST-12, which was meant for a playground, and that it had never issued any approval for its construction.

Lyari action

Action was taken against an illegal structure in Bhittai Colony, which is located in District South’s Lyari Town, in the wake of the building that had collapsed on Sunday in the Koyla Godam area, which is located in the town’s Gulistan Colony.

SBCA Dangerous Buildings Director Beenish Shabbir said that dangerous buildings have been marked in the town and work for their demolition has started after relocating their residents. Action was taken against the illegal structures on the directives of Karachi Commissioner Dr Sohail Rajput and under the supervision of Lyari Assistant Commissioner Abdul Kareem Memon.

Moreover, lists of other dangerous and illegal buildings in Lyari’s Bihar Colony, Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai Road area, Nayabad locality and the Khadda Market area have been prepared.

Investigation

The commissioner has appointed District Korangi Deputy Commissioner Sheharyar Gul Memon as inquiry officer to investigate the collapse of the four-storey building in Allahwala Town.

According to a notification issued by the Commissioner Office, Memon would ascertain the facts and fix responsibility of the collapse of the building, namely KDA Heights, which was situated on Plot No. L-37, and resulted in the loss of human lives.

The DC would ascertain the causes of the building’s collapse and find out whether or not a building permit was obtained. He is also required to identify the builders.