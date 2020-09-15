KP to host many national squash events in 2021

KARACHI: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) is to host a number of junior and senior national squash championships next year.

According to the calendar submitted to Pakistan Sports Board, All Pakistan Junior Squash Championship is scheduled from March 22-26 in Peshawar and CAS National Junior Championship from April 1-5.

The All Pakistan Junior Championship is to be organised from April 10-15 in Peshawar and KP Pakistan Men’s Championship from August 17-22. Meanwhile, it was learnt, the Punjab National Junior Championship is to be held from May 6-11 in Lahore.

All Pakistan Men’s Championship is scheduled from October 10-15 in Lahore and National Senior Squash Championship will be held from October 19-24 in Islamabad.