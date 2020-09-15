Palestinians to mourn US signing as ‘black day’

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: The signing of normalisation accords between Israel and two Gulf states in Washington will amount to another "black day" for the Arab world, the Palestinian premier said on Monday.

Both the mainstream Palestinian Authority (PA) based in the West Bank and Islamist movement Hamas which rules Gaza have condemned the US-brokered accords as a "stab in the back" of their people.

Israeli PM Benjamin and the top diplomats of the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain are to sign the deals on Tuesday, normalising ties without any progress on an Israeli-Palestinian peace settlement. "Tomorrow, we will witness a black day in the history of the Arab world, of defeat for Arab League institutions, which are not united but divided," Mohammed Shtayyeh said at the weekly meeting of his PA cabinet.