close
Mon Sep 14, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
September 14, 2020

‘Farmers exploitation not to be allowed’

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 14, 2020

BHAKKAR: On the direction of the Punjab government, Sargodha ACE Director Babar Rahman set up a camp office at Darya Khan to know and settle the grievances of sugarcane growers.

The officer said that we would not allow exploitation of farmers by the sugar mill owners. The prosperity of the country depends on the economic progress of the farmers, he added.

Latest News

More From Pakistan