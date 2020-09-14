‘Farmers exploitation not to be allowed’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BHAKKAR: On the direction of the Punjab government, Sargodha ACE Director Babar Rahman set up a camp office at Darya Khan to know and settle the grievances of sugarcane growers.
The officer said that we would not allow exploitation of farmers by the sugar mill owners. The prosperity of the country depends on the economic progress of the farmers, he added.