Old Ravians Union announces resuming activities

LAHORE:The Old Ravians Union (ORU) has announced holding different reunion events which were earlier postponed due to the outbreak of Covid-19 and subsequent lockdown.

The announcement was made at the meeting of the ORU’s executive committee chaired by President Mian Muhammad Ashfaq Mohlan at the Government College University (GCU) Lahore.

ORU Secretary Syed Tayyab Hussain Rizvi, Treasurer Farrukh Hayat Pannoun, newly-appointed Honorary Secretary Mehtab Ahmed Rai and executive members representing different decades were also present. The ORU decided to hold a cricket match “Old Ravians vs Vice Chancellor XI” this month while the most-awaited ORU annual dinner will be held next month in October 2020.

Ashfaq Mohlan said this year the Old Ravians Union would also host a 100-year celebration of the GCU New Hostel. He expressed gratitude to Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi for appointment of Siddique Awan and Mehtab Ahmed Rai as Adviser and Honorary Secretary of the union. He added induction of young blood would further energise the activities of Old Ravians Union for the welfare of Old Ravians and their alma mater.