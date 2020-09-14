Punjab Cabinet meeting today

LAHORE:The meeting of provincial cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar will be held today (Monday). The 35th meeting of Punjab Cabinet will discuss 28-point agenda. Provincial ministers, advisers, special assistants, chief secretary and secretaries of departments concerned will participate.

CONDOLENCES

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar expressed deep grief over the sad demise of father of Waqar Younis, Bowling Coach of Pakistani Cricket Team. He expressed heartfelt sympathies and condoled with Waqar Younas and bereaved family members. The chief minister, in his condolence message, prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

The chief minister also expressed deep grief over the sad demise of renowned religious scholar Allama Zameer Akhter Naqvi. Usman Buzdar while paying tribute to the religious services of late scholar and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.