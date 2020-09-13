LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President and opposition leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif said on Saturday a daughter of the nation had been assaulted on the Motorway, who should be provided justice and the culprits should be given the strictest punishment.

Addressing a lawyers convention under the PML-N lawyers wing, Shahbaz said it was height of callousness that those entrusted with protecting people were blaming the victim and raising questions about their conduct. He said everyone knew what kind of an officer had been appointed as the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore.

He said if justice was not done, it would lead to total chaos and anarchy in country. A “society can survive with kufr (infidelity), but not injustice”, he quoted famous saying of Hazrat Ali (RA).

He said the Motorway incident had left the entire nation heart wrenched. This, he said, is a matter of Pakistani society's dignity and survival, which is why the entire country wanted the culprits to be punished in an exemplary manner.

He said that under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, special forensic labs were set up by the PML-N government, which are assisting the investigators now. He said lawyers and judiciary would need to play a key role for justice in society. He said everyone would need to work together so that we could build the country as Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal had envisioned it.

Reorganisation of the PML-N lawyer wing was also carried out and appointment letters were issued to party’s loyal lawyers from across 36 districts of Punjab.

He said although the PML-N or any other opposition party did not politicise the incident, the nation remembers how the PTI had politicised the Kasur Zainab case.

Shahbaz said hollow sloganeering would not save Pakistan's crashing economy. He lauded the role of lawyers in Pakistan and their struggle for restoration of judiciary. He urged them to show the same spirit and strive for a better Pakistan.