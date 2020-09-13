Probe ordered into death of Punjab lawyer in Sukkur police custody

KARACHI: Additional Inspector General (AIG) of Police Sukkur range Kamran Fazal has directed Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Larkana Irfan Baloch to probe the death of Punjab lawyer Mina Aijaz in Sukkur Police custody and fix responsibility.

In an official letter, a copy of which is available with The News, AIG Fazal asked DIG Baloch to thoroughly probe into the matter by fixing the responsibility of criminal negligence on the part of concerned police officials and recommend action.

According to the official letter, names of former station house officer (SHO) of Police Station Pano Aqil Cantonment Bashir Bhayo, Mian Asad Indhar, Abdul Malik Channa, Ishaq Indhar and Adnan Indhar have also been found to be under investigation.