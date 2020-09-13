LHC moved for judicial commission on Motorway rape

LAHORE : A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking formation of a judicial commission to investigate the Lahore motorway gang-rape incident.

Advocate Mian Asif moved the petition requesting the high court to issue directives for Prime Minister Imran Khan to constitute a judicial commission to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident of rape of a woman on the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway late Wednesday.

He states in his petition that Lahore police had miserably failed to protect the lives and properties of people as at least 73 incidents of assault have been reported in two months in Lahore alone.

The petitioner submitted that culprits get scot free due to the negligence of police and the Prosecution Department which is why such crimes continue unabated.

He pleaded to the high court to order formation of a judicial commission to probe the matter. The court was further requested to direct the authorities to take action against the Lahore CCPO for his remarks on the rape victim. It is expected that the court will conduct hearing on the petition tomorrow (Monday).