Treasures to read

Today, I have two books to discuss. The first – a treasure of knowledge, information and national history – titled ‘Such Tau Yeh He’ (This is the Truth), published by Qalam Foundation, Lahore. The book has been written by Dr Safdar Mahmood, who needs no further introduction. He is the shining star of Pakistani history, and about Quaid-e-Azam and about Allama Iqbal. He is a prolific writer with about 20 books to his name, all related to Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam, Allama Iqbal and the Muslims of the Subcontinent.

This book is unique in the sense that it debunks, with authentic references, some of the false and mischievous articles, speeches, etc. that have come out from time to time to distort Pakistan’s history and the lives and works of our founding fathers. He is a renowned personality in Pakistan and his books are highly valued for their authenticity.

This book contains many answers and rebuttals to false statements made about Quaid-e-Azam and the history of Pakistan. He is very logical in his approach, full of facts and figures and impossible for his opponents to catch him off-guard.

As a column writer, analyst and researcher, Dr Safdar Mahmood is a real giant. His whole life, education and work centred around Quaid-e-Azam, Allama Iqbal and all aspects relating to Pakistan and Pakistanis. Being a senior CSS officer, he had many opportunities to read, write and lecture in Pakistan, at American and British universities and international forums.

Nowadays, Pakistan Studies has gained importance at universities and examinations are very competitive. Dr Safdar Mahmood is the most knowledgeable scholar on the topic in the country. He was also vice president of Unesco’s International Education Commission and a member of the executive board of ICESCO (Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation). One has to read the book to appreciate its importance and utility. Words fall short.

The second useful book is titled, ‘The Divine Wisdom’. It is written by Prof Dr Mustayeen Ahmad Khan and published by Ajmal Publications, Lahore. Dr Mustayeen is professor of chemistry at the pharmacy faculty of the University of Angers in France. He has written six books and countless articles on history and civilization, especially Islamic Civilization and Islamic Studies. He is closely related to the famous Hakeem Ajmal Khan of Delhi, a great supporter of Pakistan and the Pakistan Movement.

This book deals with scientific and philosophical topics – viz Creation, the universe, sun and moon, time and destiny, etc. It goes on to touch on metaphysical subjects such as comprehending God, faith and belief, life after death, the Hereafter, paradise and hell, etc. Many everyday questions have been raised – questions which disturb the mind like: “Why the need for all this?”

All these points and questions are explained and answered, solely and uniquely in the light of the Holy Quran with exact references of the pertinent verses to facilitate a ready and rapid verification. The author has frequently added his views and comments on thorny topics, especially those of current interest.

This book is a valuable source of reference on the Holy Quran because it regularly cross-references and compares the renowned English translations of Muhammad Marmaduke Pickthall, Muhammad Asad and Mahmood Ashraf. This is a fount of information for students of Islamic Studies and Quranic Sciences.

