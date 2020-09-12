UK wants Pakistan, India to resolve disputes: Lord Tariq

ISLAMABAD: Britain’s Minister of State for South Asia and the Commonwealth, Lord Tariq Ahmad of Wimbledon, has said his country has good ties with Pakistan and India, and would like both of these countries to resolve their differences via sustained dialogue and engagement.

“Britain counts South Asian countries as it’s friends and partners; and as far as Pakistan and India are concerned, it’s important they start talking and establishing economic links which would benefit both the nations,” Lord Tariq Ahmed said during an exclusive interview with Geo News Television. Lord Tariq Ahmad, who is also Prime Minister’s Special Representative on Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict, said Britain is a friend of Pakistan and India, it would like to help wherever it could.