Senate body discusses issuance of 6,000 visas to foreigners illegally

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Committee on Interior, while taking notice of gang rape of a woman while travelling on Lahore-Sialkot Motorway and directed the Secretary Interior to personally coordinate with all concerned department and present a detailed report to the committee within two week.

The committee directed the Ministry of Interior to constitute a high level committee to probe the matter of issuance of 6,000 illegal visas to the foreign nationals and present a compressive report to the committee in its next meeting.

The meeting of the Senate Committee of the Interior was held with the chair of its Chairman Senator Abdul Rehman Malik and was attended among others by senators Rana Maqbool Ahmed, Haji Momin Khan Afridi, Kalsoom Parveen and Senator Sassui Palijo and Senator Sajid Mir. Secretary Interior, Additional Secretary Interior, Chairman Nadra, members CDA and other officials from Ministry of Interior, Islamabad Police, Punjab Police were also present.

Senator Kalsoom Parveen raised the matter of gang rape of a woman while travelling on Lahore-Sialkot Motorway during the meeting. She said that the rape of a woman in presence of her innocent children is most unfortunate and horrible incident which has stirred a wave of resentment and panic all over Pakistan.

Senator Abdul Rehman Malik directed to issue a notice on this tragic incident and directed the secretary interior to personally coordinate with all concerned department and present a detailed report to the committee within two weeks.

Rehman Malik appreciated the Ministry of Interior for the identification of issuance of 6,000 visas to the foreign nationals who have been declared illegal. Rehman Malik directed the Ministry of Interior to devise a clear comprehensive policy of deportation of illegal immigrants in the national interest.

Rehman Malik expressed his concerns on non-issuance of death certificate by Nadra. He said that issuance of death certificate should be made easy that the bereaved could get death certificate without unnecessary delay and trouble. He directed that Nadra should start issuance of death certificate within one week.

The committee thoroughly considered and discussed issue of “the large number of foreigners living in the province of Sindh.

Senator Sassui Palijo said that according to her information about one million CNIC have been issued to foreign nationals living in Sindh. She said that illegal immigrants are fully getting benefits from the incompetence and callousness of the verifying agencies and district level committees.