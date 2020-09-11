Who should be blamed?

The PPP-led Sindh government is always blamed for Karachi’s problems. It has been the MQM that had a stronghold in the city since the 1980s. During the Pervez Musharraf government, the MQM ruled the city with absolute power. Also, the ANP, JI and PTI have strong stakes in the development of the city. Holding only the PPP responsible for the whole mess is not fair.

Every disaster has a hidden opportunity. Heavy floods caused by the unprecedented rains have sent a clear message to all stakeholders that unbridled and unplanned expansion by the land mafia must be stopped and all buildings that hinder the smooth flow of drainage should be removed. The PPP-led Sindh government will not be able to clear the mess unless all key stakeholders fully cooperate with it. The PM’s recent visit to the city and his desire to work together with the provincial government is a good step in the right direction. The city’s development should be everyone’s responsibility

Gulsher Panhwer

Johi