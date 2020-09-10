‘Punjab govt to launch employment scheme’

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan has said providing employment to the masses despite tough conditions of coronavirus is the topmost agenda of Punjab government.

The minister said the government is going to start employment scheme for promotion of investment and employment in Punjab. Elaborating the scheme, Chohan said Rs 30 billion worth of loans will be provided on easy conditions to flourish new or existing businesses.

He said people can get up to Rs 10 million loans under the scheme. Men, women and transgenders can get the loans, he said. He said low mark up has been set for women loans under the Punjab employment scheme. Fayyazul Hassan said that a strategy is being chalked out to launch the scheme at the earliest on the instructions of the CM.