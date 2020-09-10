Fayyaz Chohan blasts Bilawal for calling accountability a joke

LAHORE:Responding to Bilawal Zardari’s press conference on the indictment of Asif Ali Zardari in Toshakhana reference case, Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has said calling accountability a joke by Bilawal Zardari is a heinous act.

Bilawal Zardari’s criticism against federal government is a useless attempt to cover up his and his father’s corruption, he added. Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan said despite the PPP's 13-year rule in Sindh, the unavailability of basic facilities for the masses and money laundering of billions through characters like Ayyan Ali is tantamount to a bigger joke.

The cry of NRO behind Bilawal Zardari's aggressive news conference is clear, Chauhan said. He said the PPP opposed anti-money laundering laws only to saveits corrupt leaders.

He said corrupt practices of PPP pushed Pakistan to gray list of FATF. He said after enjoying the government in the shadow of dictatorship, PPP is desperately shifting blame of its failure on the present government.

He said Bilawal should take a look at Karachi submerged in rainwater before criticising the federation. He said those who took credit for the 18th Amendment have been unable to give its fruits to people of the provinces till date. The PTI government is moving towards implementing the 18th Amendment in its true letter and spirit, he added.

Sabah adds: Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan has said providing employment to the masses despite tough conditions of coronavirus is the topmost agenda of Punjab government. The minister said the government is going to start employment scheme for promotion of investment and employment in Punjab.

Elaborating the scheme, Chohan said Rs 30 billion worth of loans will be provided on easy conditions to flourish new or existing businesses. He said people can get up to Rs 10 million loans under the scheme. Men, women and transgenders can get the loans, he said.

He said low mark up has been set for women loans under the Punjab employment scheme. Fayyazul Hassan said that a strategy is being chalked out to launch the scheme at the earliest on the instructions of the CM.