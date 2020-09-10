Constable killed in scuffle

MALAKWAL: A constable was killed in a scuffle between two brothers at Sohawa Dilooana in the civil lines police limits on Tuesday night.

Reportedly, the police received a call that two brothers identified as Qamar and Kaka were quarreling with each other over a domestic issue. A police party, including constable Waqas Ahmed, reached the spot, where accused Qamar hit the head of Waqas with a rod, leaving him dead on the spot.